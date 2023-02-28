ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBTitans: Ebubu and Tsatsii win the Head of House title again

Inemesit Udodiong

They are the first pair to win the Head of House Challenge twice.

Ebubu and Tsatsii win the Head of House title again [DSTV]
Ebubu and Tsatsii win the Head of House title again [DSTV]

Leadership has changed hands in the Big Brother house as Ebubu and Tsatsii (Royals) have emerged as the new Heads of House for this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is their second time as HoH, making them the first to win the Head of House Challenge twice.

To win this coveted title, the housemates played some games including the 'Big Top Drop'. Playing in pairs, they had to drop a coloured ball into the right coloured tube. Every successful drop earns them the points printed on the tube.

HoH games
HoH games Pulse Nigeria

A red ball in a red tube fetched the highest - 50 points. A green ball in a green tube got 30 points. A yellow ball in a yellow tube meant 1 point while a blue ball in a blue tube fetched 20 points.

At the end of the interesting HoH games, the Royals emerged victorious while Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla) lost. They are this week's Tails of House.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sho The Icon is back with new single titled 'Duro'

Sho The Icon is back with new single titled 'Duro'

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

Gay Nigerian drama wins queer film award at Berlinale 2023

Gay Nigerian drama wins queer film award at Berlinale 2023

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal

Toyin Abraham claps back at critics with fearless declaration

Toyin Abraham claps back at critics with fearless declaration

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcome their first bundle of joy!

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcome their first bundle of joy!

BBTitans: Ebubu and Tsatsii win the Head of House title again

BBTitans: Ebubu and Tsatsii win the Head of House title again

Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun welcome a set of twins after 7 years of waiting

Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun welcome a set of twins after 7 years of waiting

2023 Elections: Mr Macaroni cries out over death threat

2023 Elections: Mr Macaroni cries out over death threat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Highest grossing Nollywood films of all time

Top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time

ebuka and lawrence

'BBTitans': Ebuka shares why he won't host the eviction show next Sunday

BBtitans [DSTV]

'BBTitans': Big Brother tricks housemates…again

BBtitans [DSTV]

'BBTitans': Juvone and Thabana punish the Royals