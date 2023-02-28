Leadership has changed hands in the Big Brother house as Ebubu and Tsatsii (Royals) have emerged as the new Heads of House for this week.
BBTitans: Ebubu and Tsatsii win the Head of House title again
They are the first pair to win the Head of House Challenge twice.
This is their second time as HoH, making them the first to win the Head of House Challenge twice.
To win this coveted title, the housemates played some games including the 'Big Top Drop'. Playing in pairs, they had to drop a coloured ball into the right coloured tube. Every successful drop earns them the points printed on the tube.
A red ball in a red tube fetched the highest - 50 points. A green ball in a green tube got 30 points. A yellow ball in a yellow tube meant 1 point while a blue ball in a blue tube fetched 20 points.
At the end of the interesting HoH games, the Royals emerged victorious while Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla) lost. They are this week's Tails of House.
