Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija is back for season 9 with 'Dynamic Duos' auditions – here's what to know

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Audition is free and will open on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8:00pm.

Award presentation to the winner of BBNaija All Stars
Award presentation to the winner of BBNaija All Stars

Big Brother Naija season nine will start accepting applications on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, organisers announced in an Instagram post.

Recommended articles

"Exciting News! Biggie is back for #BBNaija Season 9 auditions with a twist! The audition requires 2 people," the announcement said. "This year, its a search for Dynamic Duos that love the show and can turn up the heat in Biggie’s house!"

With this new twist to application videos, which used to be a single person in the video, candidates will have to apply in pairs. This means that the audition video will feature two candidates each.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Make and upload a 3-minute video telling Big Brother why both of you should be in the Big Brother's House together.
  2. The video can be recorded together or separate, but must be a single video.
  3. You have to audition together.
  4. In the video describe yourselves and where you're from.
  5. Also talk about your personalities, your favourite things, likes, dislikes, unique things about both of you and how it may help you do well on Big Brother Naija Season 9.
  6. Stay natural, don't force it, keep it fun!
  7. Audition is free and will open on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8:00pm.
  8. Application is only open to people who are 21 or older with a valid means of identification.
  9. Auditions are to be submitted to africamagic.tv/bigbrother.

Click here for more information.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija is back for season 9 with 'Dynamic Duos' auditions – here's what to know

BBNaija is back for season 9 with 'Dynamic Duos' auditions – here's what to know

Zack Orji is alive — AGN president shuts down death rumours

Zack Orji is alive — AGN president shuts down death rumours

RHOLagos star Chioma Goodhair reveals how she became business-oriented

RHOLagos star Chioma Goodhair reveals how she became business-oriented

This is singer Joeboy's biggest red flag in a girlfriend

This is singer Joeboy's biggest red flag in a girlfriend

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' receives highest certification in France

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' receives highest certification in France

Rita Edochie tells Nigerians to stop questioning death of Nollywood stars

Rita Edochie tells Nigerians to stop questioning death of Nollywood stars

RHOLagos Chioma Goodhair just spilt everything about her fashion inspiration

RHOLagos Chioma Goodhair just spilt everything about her fashion inspiration

Burna Boy makes history as 'I Told Them' surpasses 400 million streams

Burna Boy makes history as 'I Told Them' surpasses 400 million streams

Rapper Diddy's homes raided as part of sex trafficking investigation

Rapper Diddy's homes raided as part of sex trafficking investigation

Pulse Sports

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Marvel's 'Avengers'

'Avengers' actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered James Bond role

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre [Netflix]

NFVCB wants to be known for classification of Nollywood films, not censorship

6 Guy Ritchie films you need to rewatch if you loved 'The Gentlemen' on Netflix

6 Guy Ritchie films you need to rewatch if you loved 'The Gentlemen' on Netflix

Peaky Blinders is one of the loudest and best-rated television productions in recent years [Netflix]

Cillian Murphy will return to play Thomas Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' film