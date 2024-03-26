Big Brother Naija season nine will start accepting applications on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, organisers announced in an Instagram post.
BBNaija is back for season 9 with 'Dynamic Duos' auditions – here's what to know
Audition is free and will open on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8:00pm.
"Exciting News! Biggie is back for #BBNaija Season 9 auditions with a twist! The audition requires 2 people," the announcement said. "This year, its a search for Dynamic Duos that love the show and can turn up the heat in Biggie’s house!"
With this new twist to application videos, which used to be a single person in the video, candidates will have to apply in pairs. This means that the audition video will feature two candidates each.
See how to apply for Big Brother Naija season nine below:
- Make and upload a 3-minute video telling Big Brother why both of you should be in the Big Brother's House together.
- The video can be recorded together or separate, but must be a single video.
- You have to audition together.
- In the video describe yourselves and where you're from.
- Also talk about your personalities, your favourite things, likes, dislikes, unique things about both of you and how it may help you do well on Big Brother Naija Season 9.
- Stay natural, don't force it, keep it fun!
- Audition is free and will open on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 8:00pm.
- Application is only open to people who are 21 or older with a valid means of identification.
- Auditions are to be submitted to africamagic.tv/bigbrother.
Click here for more information.
