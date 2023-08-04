ADVERTISEMENT
Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Inemesit Udodiong

She has been openly possessively with him while Neo has kissed and flirted with others.

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'
The tension began five days into the season after Tolanibaj was rude to fellow housemate Princess, who was having a conversation with Neo.

Not long after, Tolanibaj displayed more possessive tendencies towards Neo, kicking Ilebaye out of Neo's bed after last week's pool party.

Later in her diary session, she told Biggie that she acted that way because Ilebaye triggered her. She got scolded for her behaviour.

Yesterday, August 3, 2023, Tolanibaj had a few questions for Neo after she saw him and Princess eating from the same plate. Explaining that he was simply trying to build an alliance, Neo voiced his concerns about her actions and pointed out her close relationship with the current HoH, Kiddwaya.

In response, she highlighted the difference between her relationships with the two male housemates, admitting that both Neo and Kiddwaya were her comfort people but clarifying that the latter was not her bed person.

During their heart-to-heart, Neoenergy assured Tolanibaj that their friendship dynamics would not drastically change, but he made it clear that the earlier situation with Princess had hurt him deeply.

Their bond has been evident throughout the season, with Tolanibaj and Neo sharing a bed. They both nominated each other for pardon, with Neo choosing her over her cousin, Venita, and telling Biggie that he feels like Tolanibaj is loyal to her.

Despite their obvious closeness, Neo has kissed Uriel and flirted with other female housemates, while Tolanibaj has also been seen getting close to other male housemates. For now, the two continue to be confused over the nature and boundaries of their relationship.

Inemesit Udodiong

