Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Inemesit Udodiong

Viewers got an eyeful as the two explored themselves under the sheets.

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]
While most people were asleep, the two cuddled and explored themselves under the sheets before eventually dozing off in each other's arms.

This is not the first time they have slept in the same bed together. The two seem to have developed some feelings based on their chemistry and undeniable connection, leading to speculation as to whether it will ultimately result in a romantic relationship.

During her diary session yesterday, August 2, 2023, Venita admitted to being attracted to his mind and brain while sharing her thoughts on Adekunle's previous situation with Allysyn. The two seemed to share a connection during the Level Up season before Allysyn kissed Hermes.

On how she feels about him, Venita said, "I am attracted to his mind and his brain. He is very intelligent, very articulate, very eloquent. Has class; still a bad boy but with a lot of class."

While Adekunle seemed to have been on the same page with her last night, there appears to be some trouble in paradise this morning.

Speaking with Soma in the arena, he said that he was unsure about Venita, revealing that she called him stupid earlier today.

In his words, "God forbid that Ebuka asks about me and Venita; I’ll just ask him to ask her because I genuinely have no idea. We never talk anything. I’ve never told any girl in this house that I like her. Most of the people I’ve been talking with, it’s just to get to know them — find out who they’re outside the house, and that’s just it. I don get PTSD experience. My own is two weeks, after two weeks I fit come start dey ehen. Funny enough, my two weeks rule is right. Two weeks nevertheless reach and dey don already go call me stupid".

During their first time in Biggie's house, both housemates had a few love interests but never got actively involved in any ships.

While things seem to be looking up between the two, this morning's stupid comment appears to have stalled their romance. We will keep checking to see if their relationship will evolve into a ship or not.

