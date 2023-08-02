Pere, Ike set trap for Alex and Cee-C to clash on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere shares that he would have loved to see Cee-C and Alex exchange blows and was always disappointed when other housemates separated them when they fought. Ike, Kiddwaya and Cross on the other hand disagreed on that, explaining that the girls wouldn't get physical no matter what.

But it doesn't end there as the guys go on to plot a trap to set the girls against each other during this week's wager. Ike brought up the grand idea, saying, " Let Cee-C get more power in this wager and then Alex will explode. Let's say Cee-C arranges modelling and when it's time to model, we say we need an extra model. Alex, you have to model".

Cross expressed that it would be a difficult task as the two are currently avoiding each other. According to Ike, they will take advantage of Alex's weakness to set the plan rolling, which is always wanting to help them with the task.

The scheming doesn't end there with Ike and Pere. As they go on to have a conversation in the garden about how he can get Cee-C. According to Ike, he wants to catch Cee-C but she has been dodging him. Pere said, "She is playing a game and you can catch her, you will make her like you and then make her jealous".