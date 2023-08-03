Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross kissed three ladies in the house in just one night and it became an under-breath discussion among the housemates. According to him, it was all due to the alcohol he consumed during the housemate's celebration after the Guinness task.

In no particular order, here is everything you need to about Cross’ night of kisses and the drama that followed:

Cee-C

ADVERTISEMENT

Cross stole a kiss from Cee-C after housemates returned from the task. It was very brief and one could have almost missed it. One could only wonder if this particular kiss was why Cee-C took his kiss with Ilebaye so seriously.

But Cee-C cleared the air in a conversation with Seyi, she said her reason for taking care of Cross that night was because he knew the family she almost got married into. She saw him like a brother and just felt it necessary to take care of him on a night like that in which he was tipsy and needed help.

Ilebaye

Ilebaye and Cross's kiss caused quite an issue in the house with people disputing whether or not she forced it on him. But it didn't stop there with the two as they went on to bath together which caused an issue for Ilebaye with Cee-C.

According to her Ilebaye shouldn't have entered the bathroom with Cross but she disagreed and called Cee-C a babysitter which made Cee-C feel provoked by her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doyin believes that Cross knew what he was doing, stating firmly that he wasn't drunk and that he enjoyed the kiss.

Cross clarified things during a conversation with Venita this morning saying, "Ilebaye didn't kiss me I kissed her, I was tipsy, she was tipsy, and someone is in front of me and looking sexy and I kiss the person, I don't know why everyone is taking it so seriously, it is not like I'm married or in a relationship."

Uriel

Uriel and Cross have a fun chit-chat about the kiss they shared in the room. Apparently, Uriel assumed Cross liked her and was trying to say something with the kiss. But Cross on the other hand kept laughing and joking which could be due to the alcohol intake he had.

ADVERTISEMENT