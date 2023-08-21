'BBNaija All Stars' bows to fans, scraps problematic eviction jury [Exclusive]

Pulse can authoritatively report that Big Brother is scraping the eviction jury, which consists of former Big Brother Naija housemates who determine which current housemate they want to remain in the Biggieverse out of the two with the fewest votes.

Moving forward, there will no longer be a jury weighing in on Sunday nights, just evictions based on votes from fans of the ongoing BBNaija All Stars.

This good news comes after the outrage that followed Uriel Oputa’s eviction from the popular show two weeks ago.

Her eviction sparked a lot more hot takes than usual due to the circumstances surrounding her exit. The jury’s decision to save Seyi Awolowo, although he had the lowest votes (again), sparked a lot of angry reactions among the audience. The jury consisted of Laycon, Teddy A, and Diana.

Weighing on the jury, Uriel said, "I feel robbed, I feel it wasn't my time, I feel like I was did dirty. I love everything Big Brother stands for but I feel that particular section of having a jury for me was what caused me to feel like it was not right it was not fair. I gave content, I gave life to the show".

The previous week, the jury comprising Bisola Aiyeola, Mike Edwards, and Dorathy Bachor also saved him from eviction, despite gathering the fewest votes. As a result, many have felt that the jury’s decisions concerning Seyi have been unfair.

