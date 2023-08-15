Uriel feels robbed by the jury system on 'BBNaija All Stars'

On Sunday, August 13, 2023, Teddy A, Diana and Laycon sat as jury members who nominated Uriel for eviction from the All Stars season.

During media rounds with Lagos Talks FM, Uriel shared her thoughts about the jury system that led to her eviction. In her words, "I feel robbed, I feel it wasn't my time, I feel like I was did dirty. I love everything Big Brother stands for but I feel that particular section of having a jury for me was what caused me to feel like it was not right it was not fair. I gave content, I gave life to the show".

Uriel isn't the only one who has expressed grievance against the jury system as fans and viewers tweeted against it in mass after the eviction show on Sunday.

She also rejects voting Laycon who won the Lockdown edition of the BBNaija show and according to her voted against her during his time as a jury member. She said, " I really regret voting for Laycon. I feel it was very bad on his part. Because I heavily campaigned for Laycon. I felt very bad when I found out certain things I feel, I shouldn't be out here, I should be in there".

But the eviction drama isn't the only tea she spilt during her media rounds. Details about her relationship with Whitemoney prior to the All Stars season were shared.

According to her, "He wanted to date me, he can't deny it because there is something they call messages and screenshots. And I'm going to put this out there just because if he tries to say anything. When I was trying to open my restaurant, he did send me 100k... not like I asked for it but it was a nice gesture".