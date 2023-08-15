ADVERTISEMENT
Uriel feels robbed by the jury system on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

She was the second ‘All Stars’ housemate evicted.

Uriel feels robbed by the BBNaija All Stars jury system.[Instagram/urielmusicstar]
On Sunday, August 13, 2023, Teddy A, Diana and Laycon sat as jury members who nominated Uriel for eviction from the All Stars season.

During media rounds with Lagos Talks FM, Uriel shared her thoughts about the jury system that led to her eviction. In her words, "I feel robbed, I feel it wasn't my time, I feel like I was did dirty. I love everything Big Brother stands for but I feel that particular section of having a jury for me was what caused me to feel like it was not right it was not fair. I gave content, I gave life to the show".

Uriel isn't the only one who has expressed grievance against the jury system as fans and viewers tweeted against it in mass after the eviction show on Sunday.

She also rejects voting Laycon who won the Lockdown edition of the BBNaija show and according to her voted against her during his time as a jury member. She said, " I really regret voting for Laycon. I feel it was very bad on his part. Because I heavily campaigned for Laycon. I felt very bad when I found out certain things I feel, I shouldn't be out here, I should be in there".

But the eviction drama isn't the only tea she spilt during her media rounds. Details about her relationship with Whitemoney prior to the All Stars season were shared.

According to her, "He wanted to date me, he can't deny it because there is something they call messages and screenshots. And I'm going to put this out there just because if he tries to say anything. When I was trying to open my restaurant, he did send me 100k... not like I asked for it but it was a nice gesture".

Uriel is still dishing out content even after her exit from the BBNaija All Stars show and can only anticipate Whitemoney's side of things she shared.

Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends

Uriel feels robbed by the jury system on 'BBNaija All Stars'

He is just using my name to prosper - TG Omori on beef with Blaqbonez

Tuface Idibia does not want anyone to steal his wife Annie from him

Neo feels betrayed by Alex on 'BBNaija All Stars'

EMY Africa Awards soiree, an enchanting evening celebrating excellence, inspiring greatness

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

I don't own a single camera - TG Omori

Chidinma Ekile refuses to speak on relationship with Kizz Daniel or Flavour

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Mercy and Ike were a couple and had a reality show

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Everything you need to know about Genevieve Nnaji's latest film

