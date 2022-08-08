RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Daniella & Khalid in marathon s*x as Amaka watches in shock

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemates’ latest bedroom action comes days after Amaka and Phyna commented about missing condoms in the house.

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates Daniella & Khalid [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Level two housemates Khalid and Daniella left viewers stunned early Monday morning for having s*x on live television.

In several videos taken from strategic angles, the housemates were filmed diligently giving bed action. Interestingly, not only the viewers caught the busy housemates, a shocked Amaka joined the audience.

Recall that last week, both Amaka and Phyna commented on the constant replacement of condoms in the house. It turns out the housemate finally got their answer.

Khalid and Daniella have maintained an affectionate relationship but going by Twitter reactions, their under sheets show was unexpected especially as Khalid had expressed some religious stance in the past.

Check out some Twitter reactions:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

