RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Maria and Pere survive wild card eviction

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

BBNaija's housemates left in shock as Ebuka reveals the wild cards.

Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu [Instagram/Ebuka]

Sundays are usually for evictions but this time around Big Brother had other plans.

Recommended articles

It would be recalled that during the week, Big Brother Instructed the housemates to uncover the wild cards before Sunday.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Pere and Maria were revealed as the wild cards but it was left for the housemates to expose their identity.

Maria and Pere are the wild cards [Instagram/@bigbronaija]
Maria and Pere are the wild cards [Instagram/@bigbronaija] Pulse Nigeria

Biggie invited the housemates on Sunday afternoon for them to reveal who they felt were the wild cards.

Except for Whitemoney who guessed Pere, the other housemates were unable to name the wild cards correctly.

Instead, the majority of them nominated Jay Paul and Liquorose as the wild cards.

Ebuka left the housemates in shock as he revealed the identities of the real wild cards.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Maria and Pere survive wild card eviction

'Nothing To Prove' is a triumphant return for Victor AD [Pulse EP Review]

‘The Invasion’ was P Square’s ultimate sustenance [Pulse 10th Anniversary Review]

Oga Bello, Jide Kosoko mourn Rachel Oniga

BBNaija 2021: Maria accuses Yerins of harassment, says she caught him ogling her

BBNaija 2021: 5 highlights from housemates' 1st Saturday night party

Erigga exits Emirate Records, launches Area To The World

Milli returns... but with a dual personality on ‘Childish II' [Pulse EP Review]

Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga is dead