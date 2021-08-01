BBNaija 2021: Maria and Pere survive wild card eviction

It would be recalled that during the week, Big Brother Instructed the housemates to uncover the wild cards before Sunday.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Pere and Maria were revealed as the wild cards but it was left for the housemates to expose their identity.

Biggie invited the housemates on Sunday afternoon for them to reveal who they felt were the wild cards.

Except for Whitemoney who guessed Pere, the other housemates were unable to name the wild cards correctly.

Instead, the majority of them nominated Jay Paul and Liquorose as the wild cards.