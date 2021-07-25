BBNaija 2021: second launch show premieres with female housemates

The boys made good on their promise to prank the new housemates. In case you are wondering why the boys have their boxers as head wraps, we are just as curious too!

Meet the girls...

The 12th housemate and first female to join the house are 21-year-old Angel. Clearly a lover of art, the housemate rocks 11 tattoos.

Cross River state born Peace follows closely as the thirteenth housemate. The housemate is single not searching and a fashion entrepreneur.

Speaking on the prank, the male housemates are serving the silent treatment to the girls.

Jackie B joins next as the fourteenth. The Northern Belle is from Adamawa and is a single mom. Cross River state born Tega makes the fifteenth housemate.

Arin is the sixteenth housemate. The female housemate has 17 piercings. 29-year-old Maria from Imo state follows closely. The food lover sells houses in Dubai.