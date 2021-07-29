The cat is finally out of the bag as promised! Big Brother has unveiled the two wild cards of the season.
BBNaija 2021: Maria & Pere are the wild cards!
Maria and Pere were unveiled during the show's second diary sessions.
Recall that in a surprising twist on the second launch show, Big Brother Instructed the housemates to uncover the wild cards before Sunday. Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu later revealed that the wild cards will be unveiled to viewers on Thursday.
If the housemates guess the wild cards correctly, the game ends for them. If they do not, the wild cards will continue in the competition for the N90 million prize.
Confirming their wild card status, Big Brother asked both Maria and Pere how they felt about discovering the existence of another wild card asides themselves. They also got a chance to guess who the other wild card could be.
During the diary sessions, Big Brother exclusively hinted to Emmanuel that the wild cards will follow each other closely for their sessions. However, that was a vague hint as all housemates are invited one after another for the sessions.
