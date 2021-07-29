BBNaija 2021: Maria & Pere are the wild cards!

Recall that in a surprising twist on the second launch show, Big Brother Instructed the housemates to uncover the wild cards before Sunday. Show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu later revealed that the wild cards will be unveiled to viewers on Thursday.

If the housemates guess the wild cards correctly, the game ends for them. If they do not, the wild cards will continue in the competition for the N90 million prize.

Confirming their wild card status, Big Brother asked both Maria and Pere how they felt about discovering the existence of another wild card asides themselves. They also got a chance to guess who the other wild card could be.