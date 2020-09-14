BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Lucy has admitted she may have misread Kiddwaya's relationship with Nengi.

In a tweet prompted by fans' reaction to Kiddwaya's Sunday evening revelation about not being sexually attracted to Nengi, Lucy apologised to individuals who felt offended by her initial observation.

"I hate being wrong, I was wrong and I apologise. To all the individuals that took offence, I'm sorry...", Lucy tweeted.

Recall Lucy admitted to inciting Erica on the night she earned her disqualifying strike by telling her how she found a match between Nengi and Kiddwaya more exciting.