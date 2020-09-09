Events leading to Erica's disqualification was a chain of reactions starting from the housemates' DJ Kaywise hosted Saturday night party and Lucy reveals she had something to do with it.

According to the latest evictee, she had spoken to Erica in the garden about how she found a union between Kiddwaya and Nengi more interesting to watch. Lucy further revealed that her comment clearly ticked Erica off and led to her brief display at the party.

Watch the video:

Recall Erica moved in between Nengi and Kiddwaya as they danced during the party. Kiddwaya also shared with some housemates how Erica got riled up because he danced with Nengi. She later verbally attacked Laycon and violated house rules in the process.