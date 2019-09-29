Elozonam becomes the 19th housemate, while Ike became the 20th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Elozonam from the Big Brother House.

Elozonam's exit is coming after spending a total of 91 days and nine weeks in the house.

Ike and Mercy were a pair in his 91 days of participating in the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem [Twitter/BBNaija]

Ike was evicted few minutes after Elozonam was evicted and Mercy couldn't stop cryingas Ike leaves the house.

Ike spent a total of 91 days in the house aftet been ushered in alongside 20 others.

This is the 12th eviction and the 13th Sunday Live eviction show on the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

Elozonam has been evicted on the 91st day of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem. [Africa Magic/BBNaija]

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, two housemates, Isilomo and Avala were evicted from the Big Brother House emerging two of the housemates with the lowest amount of Bet9ja coins.

After the first eviction, which saw Isilomo and Avala leaving the house, the ex-housemates said Jeff was living a fake life in the house and playing the strong.

On July 14, 2019, two more housemates, Kimoprah and Ella were evicted from the BBNaija house after getting the least votes from fans voting online and via SMS.

On July 21, 2019, Tuoyo was evicted and became the first male housemates to be evicted.

On July 28, 2019, Nelson and Thelma were evicted from the BBNaija house.

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Jeff from the Big Brother House.

Eviction resumed on Sunday, August 18, when Joe and Enkay were evicted from the house.

On Sunday, August Sunday 25, 2019, Gedoni and Jackye were evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the eviction of Esther and Sir Dee from the Big Brother House.

On Sunday, September 7, 2019, Venita was evicted from the BBNaija House after a total of six weeks in the house.

On Sunday, September 15, 2019, Khafi was evicted from the BBNaija House after a total of 77 days in the house.

On Friday, September 27, 2019, CIndy was evicted from the BBNaija House after a total of 89 days in the house.

In the evening of September 27, 2019, Tacha was disqualified and kicked out of the BBNaija house over physical violence.

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem. Three weeks later, 5 other housemates joined the competition. Elozonam, Venita, Joe and Enkay were added to the reality show making the housemates 19 all over again.

The eviction continues for the next four weeks when the show comes to an end.

