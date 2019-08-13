The UK Metropolitan Police has dissociated the force from Khafi’s participation in the ongoing BBNaija Pepper Dem edition saying it does not support her appearance neither does she represent the force on the show.

According to a special report by The Sun Newspaper, Khafi’s participation in the BBNaija was not supported by the force, granted her unpaid leave when she requested to go on the reality TV show.

ALSO READ: Gedoni and Khafi are suspects as a used condom is found in toilet

It was also reported that 29-year-old Khafi’s romance with Gedoni has seen her facing an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

Referred to as the UK Metropolitan police poster girl, Khafi became popular in the force for promoting female and black recruitment. In November 2018, she stood alongside Metropolitan Commissioner, Cressida Dick to promote female and black recruitment.

In March 2019, Khafi, a high-flying recruit, was invited to the West End premiere of Captain Marvel alongside Deputy Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi.

ALSO READ: 3 couples in BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ and all you need to know about them

Khafi speaks French, Italian and a bit of Yoruba and worked as a translator and a spotter for a female genital mutilation team looking for possible victims at airports. However, she was reportedly moved from the team after clashes with colleagues.

With an earning of over N13 million per year (£), Khafi is contesting for the BBNaija Pepper Dem edition grand prize of N30 million cash prize and N30 million worth of prizes.

Khafi began showing affection towards Gedoni, who has refused to reciprocate after 43 days in the Big Brother’s house. In the second week on the show, Khafi had told the show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu that she’s in love with Gedoni during the live eviction show that had Isilomo and Avala evicted. Khafi had consistently displayed public affection for Gedoni after she confessed to loving her and she makes use of every opportunity she has to savour the taste of his lips.

The pair, known as ‘Khedoni,’ has been labeled the first couple in the house and the ones with regular sexual activities at night.

Here are the 4 things the Metropolitan police has to say about Khafi’s participation in BBNaija.

The UK Sun reports that a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police reacted to Khafi’s participation in the BBNaija Season 4.

1. Metropolitan is aware of Khafi’s participation

The Metropolitan spokesman reportedly said the force is aware of Khafi’s participation though she did that without authority or permission.

“The Met is aware that the officer has since appeared on the show without authority. The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and will be carrying out an investigation into the circumstances.”

2. Khafi is on her own

The Metropolitan Police spokesman noted that Khafi is on her own and her appearance does not represent the force while on the show.

“The Met does not support the officer’s appearance nor does she represent the Met whilst appearing on the show.”

3. Khafi has not acted professionally - Met Police

The Metropolitan police also noted that all its officers have to behave with professionalism, something which Khafi has not exhibited by participating in BBNaija 2019.

“All officers have a duty to behave with professionalism and in a manner that does not bring the Met into disrepute whether on or off duty.”

ALSO READ: Gedoni and Khafi’s relationship gets shaky

4. Khafi may be dealt with for misconduct

According to the words of the Metropolitan police, Khafi may be dealt with for misconduct proceedings after breaching the police standards of professional behaviour.

“Those who do not behave professionally risk breaching police standards of professional behaviour, and may be dealt with by way of misconduct proceedings.”

A timeline of Khafi and Gedoni’s romance in BBNaija Season 4

Gedoni and Khafi’s names came up as prime suspects after the two were caught in an act believed to be love-making last week.

Before Tuoyo’s eviction on the third Sunday live eviction show, the ex-housemate alongside Diane witnessed what was described by many as a “sex scene” in the Big Brother House.

Diane was having a heart-to-heart talk with Tuoyo when they heard the bed Khafi and Gedoni laid on giving off some squeaky sound.

Before the ‘assumed love-making’ session, Gedoni and Khafi were caught smooching while Tacha and Mike had a serious fight over cake spilling on her.