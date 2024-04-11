These 5 films defined late actor Junior Pope Odonwodo's Nollywood career

Here are five well-known movies you must see, where Junior Pope Odonwodo has displayed his exceptional performance.

Wrong Initiation (2018)

In this suspenseful thriller, Junior Pope portrays a young man entangled in the dangers of secret organisations. The story centres on a young man who believes that dragging Jude Thomas Dawam's character Stone into their Kadash Group by force is the only way to strengthen their connection.

Wrong Initiation is directed by Nnaemeka Nani Boi Eze and also stars Lorenzo Menakaya and Nnamdi Alexander Mezue.

Honey Money (2023)

Pope stars in this delightful movie which follows the story of Tobiloba a young man in his late 20’s who is from a humble background. When he starts showing up at home with things he shouldn’t afford, he’s faced with strong opposition from his parents. Unknown to them, he belongs to a notorious gang.

The film also features Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Iyabo Ojo, and Lina Idoko, and is directed by Ekene Mekunye.

Blood Affair (2021)

Pope stars in this film that dives into a world of passion and betrayal. The film follows an individual who harbours self-hate and finds herself in a toxic marriage.

Ken Steve Anuka is the director of Blood Affair. Pope played the role of Gozie, Emeka Enyiocha was Dozie, Calista Okoronkwo was Ozioma, and Rita Edochie was Akunne.

No Way Through (2023)

This follows the journey of Jolade Okeniyi, a single mother of a teenage daughter, who is trying to make ends meet. Jolade's primary source of income comes from working for the local drug cartel in her neighbourhood as a driver. Jolade is caught by the authorities and forced to inform the cartel. Failure to supply the required information will send both her and her daughter to jail, but the risks of getting that information could see them killed by the ruthless cartel.

Under the direction of Chinaza Onuzo, No Way Through features the following actors: Funke Akindele as Jolade Okeniyi, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha as Deaconess Rebecca, Junior Pope Odonwodo as Lotanna, and Chidi Mokeme as Apostle.

Adissa (2023)

The title of this film shouts HERO! Adissa is the unusual hero who travels to a place where there is no turning back, carrying the hope for the King's survival.

Adissa, which features Okey Amakor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, Frances Nsonwu Ikoroha, Eve Esin, and Theodorah Eze, is directed by Cas Chidiebere and Erico Isika Goodnews.