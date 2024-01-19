ADVERTISEMENT
Filmmaker Mo Abudu has announced a new series 'Baby Farm'

Faith Oloruntoyin

According to her, principal photography will commence on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Mo Abudu
Mo Abudu

Abudu made the announced earlier today, Friday, January 19, 2024, via Instagram, alongside other details of the upcoming project.

According to her, the principal photography will commence on Monday, January 22, 2024. "A new series loading, that you are all going to binge and love. It’s called 'BABY FARM.' Logline: How far will you go to get the baby of your dreams? We start shooting on Monday. I am so excited about this project! This kind of story, we have never done before! I look forward to telling you more soon," she said.

The story is by Abudu, Heidi Uye, and Darrel Bristow-Bovey, who also serves as the writer. The script for Baby Farm was concluded at the tail end of 2023.

It wasn't immediately clear how many episode will be released. However, the image released shows the title of the first episode is "Scraps of Paper." The image also suggest that the series could be in pidgin.

Ebony Life Studios is the production company in charge of Baby Farm.

Abudu, clearly has her hands full following a recent announcement as the Oscars Academy Museum's Grand Programmer, welcoming the Netflix series Wrath And Revenge on December 28, 2024, and an expected release of Oloture: The Journey later in the year.

Other details are expected to be released later as the production progresses.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

