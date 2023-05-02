AY's comedy special lands official release date on Netflix

After over 15 years in comedy, the comedian, writer, and filmmaker is set to put out AY: Spotting the Difference.

In his first stand-up special on the streamer, Ay shares his thoughts on eccentric pastors, media bias and medical payment plans.

The eclectic debut special was filmed at the Rockhill venue in Atlanta, U.S. It is his first special in Atlanta.

AY: Spotting the Difference is the first of the two comedy specials from Nigerian comedians coming to Netflix this month.

Ay's special is followed by SLKomedy's Teetotaler, which is distributed by FilmOne Entertainment. The one-hour comedy special was shot in Lagos, Nigeria late last year.

With this comedy special, Ay joins the list of other comedians like Dave Chappell, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Trevor Nouah, whose comedy specials have been acquired by Netflix.

AY: Spotting the Difference will premiere globally on Netflix on May 5, 2023.

