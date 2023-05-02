The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

AY's comedy special lands official release date on Netflix

Inemesit Udodiong

The special is headed to the streaming platform in a few days.

AY's comedy special lands official release date on Netflix [Instagram/Aycomedian]
AY's comedy special lands official release date on Netflix [Instagram/Aycomedian]

Recommended articles

After over 15 years in comedy, the comedian, writer, and filmmaker is set to put out AY: Spotting the Difference.

In his first stand-up special on the streamer, Ay shares his thoughts on eccentric pastors, media bias and medical payment plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eclectic debut special was filmed at the Rockhill venue in Atlanta, U.S. It is his first special in Atlanta.

AY: Spotting the Difference is the first of the two comedy specials from Nigerian comedians coming to Netflix this month.

Ay's special is followed by SLKomedy's Teetotaler, which is distributed by FilmOne Entertainment. The one-hour comedy special was shot in Lagos, Nigeria late last year.

With this comedy special, Ay joins the list of other comedians like Dave Chappell, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Trevor Nouah, whose comedy specials have been acquired by Netflix.

AY: Spotting the Difference will premiere globally on Netflix on May 5, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the teaser below:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s film ‘A Quiet Monday'

Here is your first look at Dika Ofoma’s film ‘A Quiet Monday'

AY's comedy special lands official release date on Netflix

AY's comedy special lands official release date on Netflix

Afrobeats legend Ahkan drops new single 'Man Down'

Afrobeats legend Ahkan drops new single 'Man Down'

Play Network Studios announces new original project 'Ekwumekwu'

Play Network Studios announces new original project 'Ekwumekwu'

Morravey details how Davido signed her into DMW

Morravey details how Davido signed her into DMW

In 'Ultralight,' Suté Iwar drops the weight & allows himself to float at a higher altitude [Pulse Review]

In 'Ultralight,' Suté Iwar drops the weight & allows himself to float at a higher altitude [Pulse Review]

Chris Brown is in love with Afrobeats

Chris Brown is in love with Afrobeats

Mo Abudu launches new passion project 'Mo Abudu Films'

Mo Abudu launches new passion project 'Mo Abudu Films'

Serena Williams is expecting 2nd child

Serena Williams is expecting 2nd child

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 things Lampard must do to defeat the Gunners

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

No Embiid, no problem as James Harden erupts for 45 points to help Sixers steal Game 1 win over Celtics.

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

Taiwo Awoniyi beautifies Kwara Secondary School with a modern-day dressing room

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aki and Pawpaw game is here [Instagram/Charesofplay]

Aki and Pawpaw take on a new adventure in first Nollywood game

'King of Boys 3' is coming

Kemi Adetiba teases 'King of Boys 3', new projects

Gangs of Lagos' was originally called something else [Twitter.com/WKM_Up]

'Gangs of Lagos' was originally titled 'Once Upon A Time in Isale Eko'

Biodun Stephen's 'Introducing the Kujus' is coming soon

Biodun Stephen's 'The Kujus Again' breaks box office records by opening with ₦17 million