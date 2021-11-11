Comedian Kenny Blaq to debut comedy special 'In My Room' on Netflix

"My comedy special IN MY ROOM will be streaming on Netflix Africa, Netflix UK 🇬🇧 and Netflix Canada 🇨🇦 on Wednesday 17th of November 2021," the comedian wrote on Instagram.

Distributed by Blue Pictures, the comedy special which was shot in Lagos will see Blaq reflect on his Covid-19 lockdown experience.

The synopsis released by Netflix reads: "In a one-man show, comedian and singer Kenny Blaq reflects on a year spent indoors amid COVID-19, riffing on airport customs, his love life and more.”

According to Blaq, plans for 'In My Room' production kicked off in December 2020. He revealed that he recorded a test shoot after watching several specials on the streaming platform.