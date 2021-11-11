RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Comedian Kenny Blaq to debut comedy special 'In My Room' on Netflix

Watch the official trailer for the Netflix comedy special set to debut November 17.

Kenny Blaq
Kenny Blaq

Top comedian Kenny Blaq has unveiled a first-look at his debut Netflix release, a comedy special titled 'In My Room'.

"My comedy special IN MY ROOM will be streaming on Netflix Africa, Netflix UK 🇬🇧 and Netflix Canada 🇨🇦 on Wednesday 17th of November 2021," the comedian wrote on Instagram.

Distributed by Blue Pictures, the comedy special which was shot in Lagos will see Blaq reflect on his Covid-19 lockdown experience.

The synopsis released by Netflix reads: "In a one-man show, comedian and singer Kenny Blaq reflects on a year spent indoors amid COVID-19, riffing on airport customs, his love life and more.”

According to Blaq, plans for 'In My Room' production kicked off in December 2020. He revealed that he recorded a test shoot after watching several specials on the streaming platform.

Watch the official trailer:

