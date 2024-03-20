ADVERTISEMENT
'Avengers' actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered James Bond role

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Sources close to the selection said that the actor will accept the role. The studio has started working on a script.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Marvel's 'Avengers'
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Marvel's 'Avengers'

This announcement places him at the forefront to replace Daniel Craig, who has portrayed the legendary MI6 agent for the past 15 years.

Sources close to Eon Productions, the powerhouse behind the James Bond films, reveal that Taylor-Johnson is expected to accept the prestigious role, with plans to commence filming within the year. "Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table, and they are eagerly awaiting his response," an insider shared with The Sun, highlighting the anticipation surrounding Taylor-Johnson's decision.

The production team, gearing up for an imminent start at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, is reportedly finalising the script for the upcoming instalment of the spy thriller. Taylor-Johnson, at 33, emerged as a frontrunner in a competitive race that saw him up against celebrated actors such as Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, and James Norton.

Taylor-Johnson's potential step into James Bond's shoes has sparked considerable excitement, to which he responded last week, "I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment." Hailing from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, Taylor-Johnson has built an impressive career with roles in "The Apocalypse, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, and the recent Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in July 2022.Markus Schreiber/AP
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in July 2022.Markus Schreiber/AP

His portrayal of a psychopath in the 2016 thriller Nocturnal Animals, which earned him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor, significantly bolstered his candidacy for the Bond role. According to a source, "Aaron may not be the best known in his field, but he is an incredibly talented actor. His role in 'Nocturnal Animals' showcased his depth as an actor, making him the perfect candidate to continue the legacy left by Daniel Craig."

As the Bond franchise prepares for this new chapter, fans and industry insiders alike await the official announcement, anticipating the fresh energy and talent Aaron Taylor-Johnson is poised to bring to one of cinema's most enduring characters.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

