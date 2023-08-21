Angel and Cross tie for Pardon Me Please nominations on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Many had thought this week the Soma and Angel ship will wear the crown as the immunity keepers from this week's evictions. But the nominations took a dramatic turn of events as Cross began to get the numbers too.

After all the nominations were in, Big Brother announced a tie in the Pardon Me Please votes. This tie was between Angel and Cross who had seven votes each, this event means only the Head of House Soma has immunity from this week's possible eviction.

Big Brother also announced that all remaining 16 housemates with the exemption of the newest housemates are up for eviction this week. He added that the housemate with the lowest votes will be leaving the house on Sunday.

Here are the nominations from the 17 housemates excluding the newest housemates:

Adekunle-Cross

Ilebaye-Angel

Frodd-Angel

Mercy-Angel

Ike-Angel

Alex-Angel

Whitemoney-Cross

Venita-Cross

Pere-Cross

Doyin-Angel

Cross-Pere

Tolanibaj-Cross

Seyi-Cross

Angel-Mercy

Neo-Cross

Cee-C- Ilebaye

Soma-Angel

It didn't take long after they dispersed from the meeting with Big Brother for a drama to erupt. Apparently, the alliance of Mercy, Frodd, Whitemoney and Angel had worked tirelessly towards Angel getting the Pardon Me Please nominations this week. Angel is aggrieved with the tie and blames Venita as the reason she lost immunity in a conversation with her alliance.

She also mentioned that she won't be going up to the HOH room as she doesn't like the rest of the BFF's she has been paired with.

