Soma wins Head of House on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Housemates were required to piece three key co-ordinates in a bowl of concoctions with the use of their face alone. After which they were to piece the puzzle of the Big Brother eyes for the All Stars season.

With a total of five minutes and ten seconds, Soma won the Head of House game ahead of Venita and Ike who also had a top score in the game. He replaces Mercy who won the Head of House game last week. Now, he has unrestricted access to the HOH lounge, bedroom, gym and immunity from this week's eviction.

In his choice of his four BFF's, Soma picks his love interest in the house, Angel, first and then Adekunle, Alex and Seyi. They also get access to some of the HOH features.

For the Black Envelope games, biggie called the housemates to the garden as the envelopes were placed in secret places. However, as Big Brother explained the roles of the games, he noted that the newest housemates in persons of Lucy, Kim Oprah, Prince and Shola were not allowed to play the Black Envelope game also.

At the end of the search Cross, Tolanibaj and Angel were the housemates who found the three Black Envelopes. However, in a shocking turn of events, no one had immunity from the Black Envelope this week.

Cross won a box of pizza, Tolanibaj won one home-cooked meal and Angel had a no-immunity sign on her card.

