The Lagos State Ministry of Health has confirmed that attendees of the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards were likely exposed to the novel coronavirus as an attendee tests positive.

In the wake of the reports, all attendees have been advised to self-isolate and report symptoms to the toll free numbers made available.

While the identity of the attendee remains under wraps, rumours of a positive attendee made the rounds last week after filmmaker, Ifeoma Chukwuogo tweeted that a UK returnee who attended the AMVCA had showed symptoms of the virus.

The tweet subsequently generated a string of counter claims and screenshots of a conversation between the alleged carrier and a friend also emerged.

Shortly after the news broke, a UK returnee identified via his Instagram handle @specialNigerian confirmed that he was the attendee in question and shared videos of an NCDC van picking him up to be tested for the virus.

@specialnigerian

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is yet to confirm that the alleged carrier is the now confirmed case.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 42 confirmed cases of covid-19.