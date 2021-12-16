After Box Office success, ‘Encanto’ will make its streaming debut on Disney+

The musical adventure Encanto hit theatres during Thanksgiving week and has been a success at the box office, raking $151.8 million earnings for Disney. However, with a smaller theatrical window in place for the studio, Encanto will be available to stream just 30 days after its big-screen debut.
The latest animated flick from Walt Disney Animation Studios is already making its way to Disney+.
Encanto will be made available to stream for all Disney+ subscribers in time for Christmas. The debut date was first announced last month as part of the full Disney+ December lineup. However, when Disney+ shared the video of its significant December additions at the top of the month, Encanto footage wasn't included, leading viewers to speculate if the film would arrive later than initially indicated.
In addition to the Disney+ premiere, Disney also revealed the details for Encanto's home release. The film will be available to purchase digitally on VOD platforms the same day it hits the streaming service. Encanto will make its way to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD a little over a month later, on February 8th. Unlike some other Disney movies from throughout the year, Encanto will be accessible when it arrives on Disney+.
Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special 'gift'; when they're young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.
