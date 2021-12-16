After Box Office success, ‘Encanto’ will make its streaming debut on Disney+

Encanto will be made available to stream for all Disney+ subscribers in time for Christmas. The debut date was first announced last month as part of the full Disney+ December lineup. However, when Disney+ shared the video of its significant December additions at the top of the month, Encanto footage wasn't included, leading viewers to speculate if the film would arrive later than initially indicated.

Pulse Nigeria

In addition to the Disney+ premiere, Disney also revealed the details for Encanto's home release. The film will be available to purchase digitally on VOD platforms the same day it hits the streaming service. Encanto will make its way to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD a little over a month later, on February 8th. Unlike some other Disney movies from throughout the year, Encanto will be accessible when it arrives on Disney+.