Laugher, tears and comedic relief at the 'Small Talk' movie screening
The stars shone brighter than ever as cast and special guests graced the event with their presence. Dazzling outfits, radiant smiles, and a palpable sense of excitement set the tone for the night.
From Lasisi to Mr. Macaroni and Moet Abebe, everyone made the red carpet come alive. Their electric chemistry, stylish attire, and charming smiles lit up the night, creating unforgettable memories.
Small Talk, the movie itself, took the audience on an emotional rollercoaster. With a perfect blend of humor, heart, and drama, it left the audience in stitches one moment and in tears of joy the next.
The storytelling and remarkable performances truly stole the moment and we can’t wait to Let us know what you think, make a date to watch Small Talk in cinemas nationwide today.
