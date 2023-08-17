ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Adedimeji Lateef broke his leg while shooting Netflix's 'Jagun Jagun'

Faith Oloruntoyin

With great performance comes great sacrifice.

Adedimeji Lateef broke his leg during the production of Jagun Jagun. [Instagram/adedimejilateef]
Adedimeji Lateef broke his leg during the production of Jagun Jagun. [Instagram/adedimejilateef]

Recommended articles

In a recent post on Instagram, she shared videos of the broken leg incident, saying, "He broke his leg from the first ACTION on day one of the shoot and I felt he was going to delay production or restrict his acting, I was so worried and couldn't look at his eyes because the pain was too obvious".

Many have speculated online that Lateef's limping in his third scene was probably a result of the broken leg he sustained during the shoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with the Nigerian Tribune, Lateef expressed how his wife kept him going during the production of Jagun Jagun. In his words, " I remember on the first day of the shoot, I broke my leg, and it seemed as though I would not continue because the pain was unbearable, but my wife was there to encourage me, just as the crew showed me, immense love, while the shoot lasted".

He also spoke about how he receives constructive criticism from his wife saying, "My wife is my number one fan and critic. She pushes me really hard and encourages me to work hard. I think I owe a lot to her and I am grateful to her love and support".

Lateef is expected to feature in the forthcoming Kunle Afolayan's Netflix original, Anikulapo the series and fans are excited about the news.

In other news, Fathia Williams, who acted as Ogundiji's wife in the movie, praised the cast and crew of the production of Jagun Jagun in an appreciation post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also shared her experience, revealing how she almost didn't take the role. She said, "I almost didn't take the role but my management the hype agency led by Sam Olatunji said I must take it. Today I'm glad I listened".

Jagun Jagun has been receiving a lot of applause since its release on Netflix. Its still streaming on the platform.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It's better to cry with your Birkin - Tiwa Savage has a message for women

It's better to cry with your Birkin - Tiwa Savage has a message for women

Adedimeji Lateef broke his leg while shooting Netflix's 'Jagun Jagun'

Adedimeji Lateef broke his leg while shooting Netflix's 'Jagun Jagun'

Ayra Starr set to embark on her first World Tour

Ayra Starr set to embark on her first World Tour

I feel free - Doja Cat after reportedly losing 500,000 Instagram followers

I feel free - Doja Cat after reportedly losing 500,000 Instagram followers

Asake drops music video for hit single 'Lonely At The Top'

Asake drops music video for hit single 'Lonely At The Top'

Uti describes Big Brother as supreme on the 'BBNaija' show

Uti describes Big Brother as supreme on the 'BBNaija' show

Stand up comedy is tougher than skit making - Lasisi Elenu declares

Stand up comedy is tougher than skit making - Lasisi Elenu declares

Here's how RMD got in shape to play the lead in 'The Black Book'

Here's how RMD got in shape to play the lead in 'The Black Book'

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online

We rank the likely 'BBNaija All Stars' winner based on popularity online

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BBNaija All Stars' Parrot reveals more secret conversations.

The parrot strikes again on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin looks out for Cee-C on BBNaija All Stars [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Doyin spills secrets to Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

'I Do Not Come To You By Chance' is Genevieve Nnaji's newest project [Akorokoafrica]

Everything you need to know about Genevieve Nnaji's latest film

Orisa nears 100 million in 3 weeks at the Nigerian box office [Instagram/odunomoadekola]

'Orisa' nears ₦100 million after spending 3 weeks at Nigerian box office