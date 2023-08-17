Adedimeji Lateef broke his leg while shooting Netflix's 'Jagun Jagun'

In a recent post on Instagram, she shared videos of the broken leg incident, saying, "He broke his leg from the first ACTION on day one of the shoot and I felt he was going to delay production or restrict his acting, I was so worried and couldn't look at his eyes because the pain was too obvious".

Many have speculated online that Lateef's limping in his third scene was probably a result of the broken leg he sustained during the shoot.

In a conversation with the Nigerian Tribune, Lateef expressed how his wife kept him going during the production of Jagun Jagun. In his words, " I remember on the first day of the shoot, I broke my leg, and it seemed as though I would not continue because the pain was unbearable, but my wife was there to encourage me, just as the crew showed me, immense love, while the shoot lasted".

He also spoke about how he receives constructive criticism from his wife saying, "My wife is my number one fan and critic. She pushes me really hard and encourages me to work hard. I think I owe a lot to her and I am grateful to her love and support".

Lateef is expected to feature in the forthcoming Kunle Afolayan's Netflix original, Anikulapo the series and fans are excited about the news.

In other news, Fathia Williams, who acted as Ogundiji's wife in the movie, praised the cast and crew of the production of Jagun Jagun in an appreciation post on Instagram.

She also shared her experience, revealing how she almost didn't take the role. She said, "I almost didn't take the role but my management the hype agency led by Sam Olatunji said I must take it. Today I'm glad I listened".