'Jagun Jagun' hits 2.1 million views globally on Netflix

Record of its performance pulling in on August 15, 2023, show that it has 2.1 million hours of viewing time on the streaming platform Netflix. The Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo-directed movie also came in top 10 in over 17 countries in just 48hrs of its release, on August 10, 2023.

The countries Jagun Jagun tops the chart in, include; Bahamas, Cyprus, Egypt, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Kenya, Martinique, Mauritius, Oman, Qatar, Reunion, Romania, South Africa, Trinidad and Tabago, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and our very own country Nigeria.

And now Jagun Jagun: The Warrior hits the fifth spot in non-English global chats, beating other films released during the same period like; Marry my dead body from Korea, Adipurush from India and The raid redemption from Indonesia.

This is definitely good news for Femi Adebayo the producer and the Nigerian film industry at large because it has done so well in less than seven days since its release. Expectations are high for its seven days in Netflix performance report.

Jagun Jagun follows the life of a young warrior who dared challenge a ruthless warlord. The movie features; Lateef Adedimeji, Adebayo Salami, Ibrahim Yekini, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Mr Macaroni, Bimbo Ademoye, Odunlade Adekola, Fathia Balogun and a host of others.

The Yoruba epic is currently available on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below: