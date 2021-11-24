RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Actress Etinosa Idemudia lands first international award

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actress scooped the Best Actress in a TV series at the 2021 HAPAwards.

Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/etinosaofficial]

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has won her first-ever international recognition at the just concluded Hollywood and African Prestigious Award.

The actress who got nominated in multiple categories at the awards, emerged winner of the 'Best Actress In a TV series' for her role in the Charles Inojie directed 'Blood of Inojie'.

Other nominees in the category include Dakore Akande for 'Castle & Castle' and South African actresses Cindy Mahlangu ('Kings of Joburg'), Khosi Ngema ('Blood and Water').

Recall Idemudia announced the nominations back in October via Instagram. "I have just received multiple award Nominations and Invited to Los Angeles CA USA. Thank God my visa will not waste this year but that is not the point! OMG!!!!!!

"I am so overwhelmed with joy. For the first time I don't know what to say as words cannot express my joy. In every movie project I give my all and I am so rewarded by the fact that these efforts do not go unseen," she wrote.

This year's HAPAwards held at the Orpheum Theatre in California.

