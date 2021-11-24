Actress Etinosa Idemudia lands first international award

The actress who got nominated in multiple categories at the awards, emerged winner of the 'Best Actress In a TV series' for her role in the Charles Inojie directed 'Blood of Inojie'.

Other nominees in the category include Dakore Akande for 'Castle & Castle' and South African actresses Cindy Mahlangu ('Kings of Joburg'), Khosi Ngema ('Blood and Water').

Recall Idemudia announced the nominations back in October via Instagram. "I have just received multiple award Nominations and Invited to Los Angeles CA USA. Thank God my visa will not waste this year but that is not the point! OMG!!!!!!

"I am so overwhelmed with joy. For the first time I don't know what to say as words cannot express my joy. In every movie project I give my all and I am so rewarded by the fact that these efforts do not go unseen," she wrote.