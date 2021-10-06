RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Etinosa Idemudia gets multiple HAPAwards nominations

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The 5th edition of the HAPAwards is billed to hold this October in Los Angeles, California.

Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/etinosaofficial]
Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/etinosaofficial]

Congratulations are in order for Etinosa Idemudia as the actress recently bagged her first international award nomination.

The Edo-born actress is being recognized for her roles in feature film 'Charlie Charlie' and ROK TV's 'Blood of Enojie' in the Best Actress Independent Film and the Best Actress in a TV series categories of this year's Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards).

Confirming her HAPAwards nomination, Idemudia wrote on Instagram: "I have just received multiple award Nominations and Invited to Los Angeles CA USA. Thank God my visa will not waste this year but that is not the point! OMG!!!!!!

"I am so overwhelmed with joy. For the first time I don't know what to say as words cannot express my joy. In every movie project I give my all and I am so rewarded by the fact that these efforts do not go unseen.

Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/etinosaofficial]
Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/etinosaofficial] Pulse Nigeria

"The first award I get from a project is the reaction, joy and satisfaction of my viewers. I appreciate my viewers so much. Every one who has said "I love your movies" trust me you have given me an award."

An initiative of I Dream 4 All foundation, HAPAwards is a US awards that recognizes outstanding individuals whose lives have been marked by extraordinary professional accomplishments. The awards' fifth edition is set to take place at the Orpheum Theatre from October 22 - 24 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

