Prince Dammy Azundah Eze’s death makes it the 10th in Nollywood after the death of movie director, Ifeanyichukwu Onyeabo.

ALSO READ: Nollywood actor, Prince Dammy Eke is dead

Born on December 19, Prince Eze was widely referred to as the president of Nganga nation. He attended Bereton College, Port Harcourt, Nigeria before proceeding to study Political science at the Pan African Institute of Management and Technology.

Late Prince Dammy Eze is the president of self founded Nganga nation. [Facebook/Dammy Eze]

A tour of the late actor’s Facebook accounts (Dammy Eke and Prince Dammy Eke) shows his flair for attaching quotable quotes to his pictures.

Here are 7 unbelievable quotes from Prince Dammy Eze before his death.

1. Being a celeb has its gains and pains. The gains are seen by the public, while the pains are experienced by the person alone.

Late Prince Dammy Eze pictures with star actress, Ini Edo during one of his many visits to Lagos. [Facebook/Dammy Eze]

2. Life is not about waiting for the storm to calm, it’s about learning to dance in the rain..nevertheless, when you see a man crying in the rain, him alone knows his tears. However, when a man cries under a serious downpour, only the wise can differentiate the raindrops from the teardrop.

Ngozi Ezeonu pictured with late Prince Dammy Eze on a movie set. [Facebook/Dammy Eze]

3. If we are in the habit of practicing the opposite of what we preach, our admonition will not only lose their force and cogency but also we ourselves will forfeit every claim to credibility. An ounce of example, it has been widely said, is far better than a ton of percepts.

The Actors Guild of Nigerian president, Emeka Rollas with the late Prince Dammy Eze in Lagos. [Facebook/Dammy Eze]

4. When you know God’s ways, you must surely cause waves. 

Late Prince Dammy Eze with his colleague, Jr Pope on the set of a movie. [Facebook/Dammy Eze]

5. Do not fight a man carrying grace, because that grace will disgrace you and you will break like glass and fall on the grass, and race without a trace because grace gives pace in destiny.

Late Prince Dammy Eze with Jibola Dabo on the set of 'King's Arrow' [Facebook/Dammy Eze]

6. Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory, but I hold onto memories because they never change, even when people do.

Late Prince Dammy Eze with veteran actor, Sam Dede on a movie set. [Facebook/Dammy Eze]

7. When you have no knowledge of what was written in the book of life, you will be written off in life.