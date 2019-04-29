The late actor reportedly passed away on Sunday, April 27, 2019

Linda Ikeji Blog reports that the late actor slumped and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Friends of the actor have been paying tribute to him on different social media platforms.

Prince Eke was one of the sons of the Late Eze Gbaka, the Gbaka of Woji, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Prince Eze's death is coming 26 days after the death of LinChung on April 2, 2019. His death makes it the ninth in Nollywood since January 2019.

LinChung's was announced days after the announcement of Abe Ishola Monsurat Olabisi aka Bisket. His death makes it the eighth in Nollywood since January 2019.

Bisket was announced dead almost three months after the death Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger, who died at the age of 47 on January 4 2019.

Shortly after Akintunde's death, another actor, Adewale Olarenwaju aka ‘Ishow Larry’, passed away after a brief illness on January 21, 2019.

On February 4, 2019, the death of another colleague, Funmilayo Ogunsola aka Ijewuru. was announced.

On February 27, another actor, Rotimi Alfred Popoola was announced dead by the Ogun state chapter of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN.

Tony Anyasodor's death makes it the fifth in Nollywood since January 2019.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, the death of 'Behind the Clouds' producer, Paul Emema, was announced by one of his colleagues.