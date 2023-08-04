James Amuta's 'Black Harvest' heads to TIFF 2023 for global premiere

The neo-noir drama has received a nomination for Best Picture: Drama ahead of the festival coming up on September 13, 2023.

Black Harvest explores the underworld of illegal organ trafficking and transplant tourism as goons for hire guarding hostages who were held in a kidnap-for-ransom situation. But they soon discover that their employer's business isn't exactly what was advertised, as they find themselves in the same predicaments as their victims.

Pulse Nigeria

In an exclusive with Shock NG James shares the importance of this world premiere saying, " The hardest part of the filmmaking process comes after your film is completed and now needs to get the audiences, so getting to show it, for the first time, on such a huge global platform comes with a mixture of anxiety and excitement. You're excited that the most influential brands name in the global film market will get to see your film, but you're anxious at the same time."

The movie features; Zack Orji, Kelechi Udegbe, Elina Baby Ibru, Greg 'Teddy Bear' Ojefua, Michael Pankyes John, Lavinna Vermaa, Tope Olowoniyan, Olasope Ola, Amaka Samuel-Okon, Peter Inyang, Laurence Smith, Rodrigo Beddie-Memberr, Etta JoMaria, Nansy MrsHustle and Joshua Adigwe.