ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

James Amuta's 'Black Harvest' heads to TIFF 2023 for global premiere

Faith Oloruntoyin

The movie joins the growing list of Nigerian movies attracting global attention.

Black Harvest will premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023 [James Amuta]
Black Harvest will premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023 [James Amuta]

Recommended articles

The neo-noir drama has received a nomination for Best Picture: Drama ahead of the festival coming up on September 13, 2023.

Black Harvest explores the underworld of illegal organ trafficking and transplant tourism as goons for hire guarding hostages who were held in a kidnap-for-ransom situation. But they soon discover that their employer's business isn't exactly what was advertised, as they find themselves in the same predicaments as their victims.

Black Harvest throws light on the kidnapping and organ harvesting business. [Shock NG]
Black Harvest throws light on the kidnapping and organ harvesting business. [Shock NG] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In an exclusive with Shock NG James shares the importance of this world premiere saying, " The hardest part of the filmmaking process comes after your film is completed and now needs to get the audiences, so getting to show it, for the first time, on such a huge global platform comes with a mixture of anxiety and excitement. You're excited that the most influential brands name in the global film market will get to see your film, but you're anxious at the same time."

The movie features; Zack Orji, Kelechi Udegbe, Elina Baby Ibru, Greg 'Teddy Bear' Ojefua, Michael Pankyes John, Lavinna Vermaa, Tope Olowoniyan, Olasope Ola, Amaka Samuel-Okon, Peter Inyang, Laurence Smith, Rodrigo Beddie-Memberr, Etta JoMaria, Nansy MrsHustle and Joshua Adigwe.

Black Harvest is yet to have a date for its general public release, but its producers have expressed their plans to secure some deals for the production during its market screening at the festival.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

James Amuta's 'Black Harvest' heads to TIFF 2023 for global premiere

James Amuta's 'Black Harvest' heads to TIFF 2023 for global premiere

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Lights, Camera, Nollywood: Why Nigeria's film industry is making waves

Lights, Camera, Nollywood: Why Nigeria's film industry is making waves

Celine Dion's family still hoping to find cure for singer's stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion's family still hoping to find cure for singer's stiff-person syndrome

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri shares her unique approach to acting

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri shares her unique approach to acting

Blaqbonez, Wurld thrill attendees at Summer-themed Mainland BlockParty

Blaqbonez, Wurld thrill attendees at Summer-themed Mainland BlockParty

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Mo Abudu set to champion creativity across Africa with new role

Mo Abudu set to champion creativity across Africa with new role

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy and Ike [Instagram]

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys kisses with three ladies in one night [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ebuka drops details on new features on the BBNaija All Stars show [Instagram/ebuka]

4 highlights from first 'BBNaija All Stars' eviction show