ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 biggest moments from 'Big Brother Naija' season 8 opening night

Faith Oloruntoyin

The 70-day drama-filled journey into Big Brother Naija 'All Stars' season 8 begins.

Mercy Eke's outfit stole the show. [Instagram/Pulse]
Mercy Eke's outfit stole the show. [Instagram/Pulse]

Recommended articles

Returning as an all-star edition, the new season features 20 housemates from previous seasons, here are the highlights of the night:

The show seemed to have begun the same way it ended in the previous season with the host, Ebuka in the dairy room with Big Brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kcee kicked off the show with a great performance while Wande Coal ended the night on a high note, delivering his latest hits.

In just a few minutes of being in the house after his entry as the second housemate of the All-Stars season, Kiddwaya propositioned Ceec with a mouth-opening deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

He offered to give her ₦120 million (which is the prize money) if she leaves the show immediately. Cee-c was quick to laugh it off, saying she doesn't trust men.

The opening night witnessed two groundbreaking hugs that got the audience surprised based on previous misunderstandings between such parties. Cee-c and Alex hugged at the arrival of latter into the house.

This came as a shock because of the uncordial relationship between the two during their stay at the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala, as this is said to be the first public hug between the two in five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cross and Kiddwaya also surprised the audience when they hugged it out at the entrance of the former into the house. The two had been known to have clashed quite a lot during their stay in the house as Big Brother Lockdown season housemates.

The opening night definitely delivered a lot of eye-catching outfits that got us talking. As usual, Ebuka delivered, kicking things off with a beautiful pink suit which is perfect for the ongoing barbie trend.

For his second look of the night, he pulled off an all purple traditional outfit made from aso-oke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winner of Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Season four Mercy Eke also stole the show with a dramatic outfit which people online have described as an elaborate carnival outfit.

Whitemoney held it down for the men, making his entrance in an all-white look fit for royalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's just the beginning of what's to come with Big Brother Naija All Stars season eight. Catch the show on Africa Magic Urban, Showcase and Family and ShowMax.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 biggest moments from 'Big Brother Naija' season 8 opening night

5 biggest moments from 'Big Brother Naija' season 8 opening night

'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

All the interesting changes to expect in 'BBNaija' season 8

All the interesting changes to expect in 'BBNaija' season 8

Here is your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [Exclusive]

Here is your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [Exclusive]

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina opens up about her marriage to the star

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina opens up about her marriage to the star

'Mission Impossible' kicks off 'Love, Lust & Other Things' with ₦78 million debut

'Mission Impossible' kicks off 'Love, Lust & Other Things' with ₦78 million debut

I've been through hell and back - Jamie Foxx speaks out after hospitalisation

I've been through hell and back - Jamie Foxx speaks out after hospitalisation

Top 5 housemates who could return for 'BBNaija' All-Star edition

Top 5 housemates who could return for 'BBNaija' All-Star edition

Brymo asked Simi to sleep with him in exchange for a collaboration

Brymo asked Simi to sleep with him in exchange for a collaboration

Pulse Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A heated clash between Mercy and Tacha is one of the top moments of BBNaija [Twitter/BBNaija]

ChatGPT says these are the top 7 BBNaija moments ever

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Kunle Afolayan has a new series in the works titled 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' [Instagram/Kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' wraps filming

An All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [BellaNaija]

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what BBNaija needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]