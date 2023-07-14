3 exciting things to look out for in 'BBNaija' season 8

The organisers announced the good news at a media briefing held in Lagos on Friday, July 14, 2023, along with the fact that this is an all-star edition with housemates from past editions.

Set to return on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host, the new season is back with some interesting changes.

Here are three exciting things to look out for in the upcoming edition:

Huge cash prize

This year, the winner will walk away with ₦‎120 million, as the show stays true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality competition on the continent. The winner will also take home other exciting prizes.

Sharing the news, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, said, "We have done seven seasons, and for the 8th edition, we feel it is the best time to bring everyone who has been on the show back for an opportunity to win ₦‎120 million."

Fave Lock-in

For the first time, fans at home will get a chance to not just vote as they did in previous seasons, but to lock down their three top contestants.

Cash prizes for fans

This time, 30 fans of the show stand a chance to win ₦‎1m each as they lock in their favourite housemate to win the show. However, they can only win if their choices emerge as the winners.

In addition to these three changes, fans of the show can also look forward to a Head of House challenge with a twist, arena games, pool parties, the fan favourite Saturday night party and a new 'Black Envelope Game'.

BBNaija All-Star edition returns on July 23 and ends on October 1, 2023. It will run for 70 days.