Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

3 exciting things to look out for in 'BBNaija' season 8

Inemesit Udodiong

The new season is an All-Star edition.

3 exciting things to look out for in 'BBNaija' season 8 [BellaNaija]
3 exciting things to look out for in 'BBNaija' season 8 [BellaNaija]

Recommended articles

The organisers announced the good news at a media briefing held in Lagos on Friday, July 14, 2023, along with the fact that this is an all-star edition with housemates from past editions.

Set to return on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host, the new season is back with some interesting changes.

Here are three exciting things to look out for in the upcoming edition:

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the winner will walk away with ₦‎120 million, as the show stays true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality competition on the continent. The winner will also take home other exciting prizes.

Sharing the news, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, said, "We have done seven seasons, and for the 8th edition, we feel it is the best time to bring everyone who has been on the show back for an opportunity to win ₦‎120 million."

For the first time, fans at home will get a chance to not just vote as they did in previous seasons, but to lock down their three top contestants.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, 30 fans of the show stand a chance to win ₦‎1m each as they lock in their favourite housemate to win the show. However, they can only win if their choices emerge as the winners.

In addition to these three changes, fans of the show can also look forward to a Head of House challenge with a twist, arena games, pool parties, the fan favourite Saturday night party and a new 'Black Envelope Game'.

BBNaija All-Star edition returns on July 23 and ends on October 1, 2023. It will run for 70 days.

The show will premiere across all Africa Magic channels and all the GO TV channels, then move to dedicated Big Brother channels.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spinall is elevating DJing in Afrobeats

Spinall is elevating DJing in Afrobeats

3 exciting things to look out for in 'BBNaija' season 8

3 exciting things to look out for in 'BBNaija' season 8

LOL: Last One Laughing Naija is live on Prime Video!

LOL: Last One Laughing Naija is live on Prime Video!

'My ex once told me he was dating me out of pity' - Monalisa Stephen

'My ex once told me he was dating me out of pity' - Monalisa Stephen

People think I'm married with 4 children - Don Jazzy on crazy rumours

People think I'm married with 4 children - Don Jazzy on crazy rumours

30 BBNaija fans set to win ₦‎1 million each for new All-Star season

30 BBNaija fans set to win ₦‎1 million each for new All-Star season

Bella Shmurda debunks rumours about being assaulted in LASU

Bella Shmurda debunks rumours about being assaulted in LASU

Sigag Lauren joins forces with Ric Hassani for captivating EP 'Wish You Were Here'

Sigag Lauren joins forces with Ric Hassani for captivating EP 'Wish You Were Here'

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦‎120 million

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accelerate TV's 'Visa on Arrival' returns for season 3 [Shockng]

Accelerate TV's 'Visa on Arrival' returns for season 3

Gangs of Lagos: Film reviewers share their bold predictions for the highly anticipated Prime Video release!

Gangs of Lagos not injurious to anyone, Amazon tells court

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' [Twitter/Shockng]

'Love, Lust & Other Things' takes top spot with ₦10 million

Onajite Dede takes on leading lady status in 'The House of Secrets' [Prince Ilelejie]

Take a peek into Onajite Dede's brilliant mind, 'The House of Secrets' [Exclusive]