30 BBNaija fans set to win ₦‎1 million each for new All-Star season

News Agency Of Nigeria

30 fans of the show could win ₦‎1 million each as they lock in their favourite housemate to win the show.

Fans of Big Brother Naija are set for a good time for the new season [BBNaija]
Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria disclosed this during a media briefing held in Lagos on Friday.

Tejumola said the premiere would air on all Africa Magic channels: Africa Magic Urban, Showcase and Family at 7 pm WAT.

She said the overall winner of the show would be walking away with ₦‎120 million cash prize as well as other prizes.

"The season 8 edition of the Big Brother Naija show will premiere July 23 and run till October 1, which is a 70-day show.

"The show will air on Showmax as usual and after the premiere on July 23, it will continue to air on DSTV channel 198 and GoTV channel 29.

"We were able to select the housemates based on their personality profiles and some other criteria which we will like to keep off the screen.

"We have done seven seasons and for the 8th edition we feel it is the best time to bring everyone who has been on the show back for an opportunity to win ₦‎120 million," she said.

According to Tejumola, the lead sponsor for the Season 8 edition would be Moniepoint.

She hinted at an opportunity for 30 fans of the show to win ₦‎1m each as they lock in their favourite housemate to win the show, in the form of a prediction.

"The head of house challenges, arena games, pool party, and Saturday night party will all be in place to excite fans of the show. We have also introduced the 'Black Envelop Game,'" she said.

Tejumola appreciated the partners of the show like Pepsi, Lipton, Knorr, Guinness, Innoson, Smirnoff, Oriflame, Power Oil, Munch It, Amatem Softgel and more.

Earlier, John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, noted that it had been a busy year for the organisation but promised a bigger show for the 8th Edition of BBNaija.

"Through the BBNaija show, we have seen worldwide trend change completely and with the 8th Edition, we will have everyone engaged throughout the season," he said.

Also speaking, Chinedu Opara, Moniepoint Authority Manager, expressed the organisation's excitement in sponsoring the show.

Opara said Moniepoint would be creating some awareness of the organisation's strategy of creating some financial happiness in people.

"Moniepoint is a platform to fulfil so many people's dreams, we create financial happiness through our platform so we plan to offer good products and banking services to more people in Nigeria and Africa," he said.

Also, Segun Ogunleye, Marketing Manager with Pepsi said, "We are excited to be here, I say thank you to Multichoice and DStv for constantly believing in us as we co-create the show.

"We were able to market our new product 'Supa Komando' through this platform last year, we have grown from an unknown energy brand to be known.

"As the show continues to empower the youths, we are also committed to the same course," he said.

