BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦120 million
The eighth edition of the reality show is an all-star affair featuring former housemates.
Recommended articles
The eighth edition of the reality show is an all-star affair featuring former housemates.
The winner of the show, which will run for 70 days until October 1, will walk away with ₦120 million.
ADVERTISEMENT
Details later.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Sigag Lauren joins forces with Ric Hassani for captivating EP 'Wish You Were Here'
BBNaija All-Stars starts July 23, winner walks with ₦120 million
Showmax’s 'Wura' wraps up season 1 with 100 episodes
'Everything they say about fat people are lies' - Monalisa Stephen
Chaos erupts at Poco Lee's LASU concert with Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck
Adekunle Gold drops hit single ‘Ogaranya’ ahead of the release of his fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’
Sensational rapper Psycho YP returns with new exciting EP 'Osapa London'
AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition
Prime Video unveils Side-splitting laughter at LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija premiere event
Pulse Sports
Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast
Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez
It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy
Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos
How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦20m from Harry Redknapp
Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane
Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins
Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr
Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far
ADVERTISEMENT