When celebrities begin to experience success, it's only normal for them to spoil themselves with cool gifts like Zlatan who wants you all to see his new house and exotic cars.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, where he shared a photo of his house and two really nice cars. The caption of the photo goes to show how pretty excited and grateful he was for these properties.

"ABLE GOD 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #ZTTW," he wrote. Congratulations Zlatan on your new crib and toys. It's no news that Zlatan is the new rave of the moment and which such success comes with a lot of goodies.

Over the last few months, we've seen a number of celebrities upgrade their garages with different expensive cars.

From DJ Cuppy to Burna Boy and Timaya, these guys sure do have a taste for expensive cars.

Burna Boy acquires Range Rover Autobiography for Christmas [Photo]

Back in December 2018, Burna Boy acquired for himself a brand new Range Rover Autobiography. The music star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, December 23, 2018, where he posted videos of the car on his InstaStories.

Let's just Burna boy's hard work for 2018 is paying off which gives him every reason to spoil himself with all the good things of life. It appears that all your favourite celebrities have decided to spoil themselves and their loved ones with car gifts this yuletide season.

Check out photos of Maybach, G Wagon cars Timaya gets for himself

Another celebrity who got for himself not just one but two cars during the yuletide season was Timaya. We all know how expensive a Maybach and G Wagon both cost and yes your favourite reggae dancehall singer got them all.

He took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 24, 2018, where he shared photos of his new cars. "Had to spoil myself a lil. MAYBACH & G WAGON. CHULO way... STOOPID😈😈😈," he captioned one of the photos.

Errr...so we all know, Timaya has in the last four months bought four cars for his record label signee, King Terry, his baby mama and himself.