Let's just say Timaya is one big sucker for Christmas as he gifts himself not just one but two expensive cars.

We all know how expensive a Maybach and G Wagon both cost and yes your favourite reggae dancehall singer got them all. He took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 24, 2018, where he shared photos of his new cars.

"Had to spoil myself a lil. MAYBACH & G WAGON. CHULO way... STOOPID😈😈😈," he captioned one of the photos.

Errr...so we all know, Timaya has in the last one month bought four cars for his record label signee, King Terry, his baby mama and himself. Now guys, who do you think Timaya will be getting the fifth car for?

Check out sleek Range Rover Timaya gifts baby mama for Christmas

Timaya apparently is already in the Christmas mood as he gets his baby mama, Tamar a sleek Range Rover. The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, December 21, 2018, where he posted a photo of the new car. In a caption for the photo, he said she deserved it for the good she has done.

"Everything good deserve to be BEAUTIFUL. Lil Christmas gift for my LADY @tamadecor CHULO way.❤ STOOPID," he wrote.

Check out early Christmas Ford Dodge car Timaya gifts record label signee

It's barely a few days to Christmas and some of your favourite celebrities like Timaya have already started giving out gifts like the car he bought for his label signee, King Perry.

The reggae dance-hall star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, where he posted a photo of his Christmas gift to King Perry which is a sleek Ford Dodge Charger 2013 model which goes for about N4.5M. He went on caption the photo with quote;

"Lil Christmas gift from CHULO @kingperryy ❤u BOY. STOOPID." This might be a little gift according to Timaya but this is one cute car that a lot of people will be wishing they had in their garage.