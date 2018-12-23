Jingle bells Jingle bells...Burna Boy is in the spirit of the season as he acquired for himself a brand new Range Rover Autobiography.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, December 23, 2018, where he posted videos of the car on his InstaStories. Let's just Burna boy's hard work for 2018 is paying off which gives him every reason to spoil himself with all the good things of life.

It appears that all your favourite celebrities have decided to spoil themselves and their loved ones with car gifts this yuletide season.

Recall a few days ago, Timaya bought a Range Rover for his baby mama, Tamar for Christmas.

Check out sleek Range Rover Timaya gifts baby mama for Christmas

Timaya apparently is already in the Christmas mood as he gets his baby mama, Tamar a sleek Range Rover. The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, December 21, 2018, where he posted a photo of the new car. In a caption for the photo, he said she deserved it for the good she has done.

"Everything good deserve to be BEAUTIFUL. Lil Christmas gift for my LADY @tamadecor CHULO way.❤ STOOPID," he wrote.

Just so you know this is the second car Timaya will be giving out as part of his Christmas gifts. Recall a few days ago, he bought a Ford Dodge for his record label signee, King Perry.