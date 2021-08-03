RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My fans na to beg me money morning till night' - Yul Edochie reacts to Prince's N10M gift from fans

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Yul Edochie wants a new set of loyal and benevolent fans.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and reality TV star Prince [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/PrinceNelsonEnwerum]

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has expressed his frustration over his fans who have become popular for only asking him for money.

Recommended articles

He made his frustration known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, while reacting to the N10M gift BBNaija's Prince got from his fans.

"Abeg where una dey see this kind fans??? My own fans na to beg me money morning till night. 'Cut soap for me' 'Cut soap for me' 'Bless your boy, bless your girl' full my DM. 'Yul your acting dey burst my brain' 'Yul your voice is killing me' 'Yul we love you' Finish. Wahala," he wrote.

www.instagram.com

It would be recalled that the reality TV star was presented with a N10M cheque by his fans at his 26th birthday party.

The birthday party took place on Monday, August 2, and was attended by celebrities, friends, family and fans of the reality TV star.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'My fans na to beg me money morning till night' - Yul Edochie reacts to Prince's N10M gift from fans

BBNaija 2021: My husband and I have an understanding - Tega on truth or dare game with Saga

Actress Sola Sobowale celebrates twin daughters on their birthday

Nigerian Singer, Koller delivers riveting new tune, 'Ogo (Glory)'

Watch Ijeoma Grace Agu, Omoteniola Famodimu in '10 Songs for Charity' teaser

From Vskit to America’s Got Talent, contortionist DFlex wows judges with unimaginable body twists

BBNaija 2021: Maria has been receiving death threats over nominations - team

Joeboy releases new visuals for 'Better Thing'

Who Get Ear Vol. 135: Here are the 10 African songs you need to play this week