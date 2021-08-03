Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has expressed his frustration over his fans who have become popular for only asking him for money.
'My fans na to beg me money morning till night' - Yul Edochie reacts to Prince's N10M gift from fans
Yul Edochie wants a new set of loyal and benevolent fans.
He made his frustration known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, while reacting to the N10M gift BBNaija's Prince got from his fans.
"Abeg where una dey see this kind fans??? My own fans na to beg me money morning till night. 'Cut soap for me' 'Cut soap for me' 'Bless your boy, bless your girl' full my DM. 'Yul your acting dey burst my brain' 'Yul your voice is killing me' 'Yul we love you' Finish. Wahala," he wrote.
It would be recalled that the reality TV star was presented with a N10M cheque by his fans at his 26th birthday party.
The birthday party took place on Monday, August 2, and was attended by celebrities, friends, family and fans of the reality TV star.
