He made his frustration known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, while reacting to the N10M gift BBNaija's Prince got from his fans.

"Abeg where una dey see this kind fans??? My own fans na to beg me money morning till night. 'Cut soap for me' 'Cut soap for me' 'Bless your boy, bless your girl' full my DM. 'Yul your acting dey burst my brain' 'Yul your voice is killing me' 'Yul we love you' Finish. Wahala," he wrote.

It would be recalled that the reality TV star was presented with a N10M cheque by his fans at his 26th birthday party.