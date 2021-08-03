BBNaija's Prince gets N10M cash gift from fans on his birthday

Former housemate of Nigeria's popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Prince has been gifted with N10M cash by his fans.
The 'Royal Army' surprise the reality TV star with a cash gift.
The reality TV star who turned 26 on Monday, August 2, 2021, was presented with the cash gift at his birthday party in Lagos.
The fans known as 'Royal Army' presented the cash gift and turned up with him at his star-studded party.
Among those who turned up for his were reality TV stars, Mercy Eke and Alex. Others who celebrated with the reality TV star were Derele Edun, his family, friends and fans.
The reality TV star joins the list of celebrities especially former housemates of Big Brother Naija who have been presented with expensive gifts on their birthdays.
