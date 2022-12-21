Yul Edochie: Actor expresses regret to his first wife, May 

Edochie, the proud polygamist

It all started in April, when he announced the birth of his son, Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie.

Celebrating the event, Edochie wrote, “It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie. Born by my second wife, @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

Minutes after his statement, May, his wife, went on her Instagram page and wrote: “May God judge you both.”

Many connected this statement to the news that Edochie has a second wife.

Later, May revealed her stance on the topic, saying that she refuses to be cajoled into the polygamous lifestyle of Edochie but that she believes everyone deserves a chance at freedom.

Her words: “The ability to accept or tolerate challenges and problems in life is a virtue, and should not be misconstrued. There is no point making an already bad situation worse, hence the need to remain calm is crucial. I understand that we all have our weaknesses and limitations as humans, and I personally believe everyone deserves an opportunity to make things right when they stray. Forgiveness is divine."

Most recently, Edochie made a post on his Instagram page calling himself a "Proud Polygamist"

Sharing a picture of himself dressed in native wear, Edochie wrote; “I’m a very proud Polygamist. With my full chest. Read Exodus 21 vs 10. The bible acknowledges Polygamy. It is my destiny. God directed me to do it. So I can give my son a proper identity. Therefore it came with many blessings."

This comment sparked controversy on the internet with many people chastising the actor.

Yul’s apology

Today, December 21, the actor has penned a long apology to his wife May, saying that no one should be forced into polygamy.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share picture of his wife and captioned it with his apology.

His words: “To my dear wife, Queen May Yul-Edochie, I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply and I’ve apologized to you countless times.I take the blame for my actions. I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone. You never bargained for it from the beginning neither did I. But I guess life happens. You already know the whole story. I didn’t do it to disrespect you, I didn’t do it to replace you nor because I do not love you anymore, no.”

He said that he has always loved his wife and will always love her.

“I have always loved you and always will. I’ve been a good husband and a wonderful father. I’ve supported all your hustle from day one, I have been an exceptional father to our children till date making sure they lack nothing and always there for everyone. Out of 100 I have done 99 things right, hating me because of one thing isn't the best. Nobody is perfect. I'm not. You're not. Nobody is, except God."

Edochie assured his wife that no one will take her place, and that he is sorry.

I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place. I have apologized to you countless times sincerely from my heart. I'm sorry. I’ve always loved you and always will. Butuo nwanyi oma. We can live peacefully and happily.”