Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin reveals she has taken his surname

"Her Excellency Judy Austin Yul-Edochie. Thanking God for his numerous blessings. Have a beautiful day bunnies," she wrote.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

It was greeted with criticism by many including his first wife, May, who called him out.

The actor later shared a photo of his first wife, May and described her as his 'number one and undisputed.'

In a recent post shared via his Instagram page, the actor revealed that marrying a second brought blessings to him.

"God works in mysterious ways. Marrying a 2nd wife has brought me blessings and also elevated my two lovely wives. Sometimes it takes the things we see as disappointments to happen for elevation to come," he wrote.

"It happened many times in the bible, just like the case of Joseph. I’m a man after God’s heart. I'm like King David in the bible. I communicate with my God and He guides me every day.''

Edochie said he may not have handled the situation well with his first wife at the beginning but has since resolved the issues.

"I wronged my wife May from the way I went about it, and I have apologized to her sincerely from the bottom of my heart, but in the eyes of God, things are different. God blesses differently. His ways are not our ways," he added.