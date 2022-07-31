Yul Edochie unfollows 1st wife May on Instagram months after taking 2nd wife

Interestingly, May was the first to unfollow the actor immediately he announced on social media that he had welcomed a son with his new wife, Judy Austin Moghalu.

May has never hidden her disapproval over the decision of her husband to take a new wife.

In May, a few days after Edochie revealed that he had gotten married to a new wife, May expressed her displeasure over his move.

"My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people," she wrote on IG at that time

On Wednesday, April 27, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

In July, May revealed that she went through depression after Yul took a second wife.

"Some people are saying May is using this to cash out. I don't wish this against my enemy. Depression is real. And there are different stages of depression. For me rather than dwell in depression, I decided to pick the pieces of the beautiful world I had, a very beautiful world that I had," she said.

"An amazing family that suddenly shattered and I decided to pick up the pieces and try to move on rather than dwell in depression. It has not been easy. I'm glad that I look happy and appear strong."

"I'm glad that I have been able to go out there and do stuff. It is because of the love and support from my family and you guys. The love has been massive. These are the things that have kept me going."