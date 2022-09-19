RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Let no man put asunder' - Yul Edochie says as he parties with 1st wife on her birthday

Odion Okonofua

Edochie has come under severe backlash on social media since he got married to a second wife.

May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]
May Edochie and her hubby, Yul [Instagram/MayYulEdochie]

Recommended articles

In a video that has since gone viral, the movie star was spotted embracing his wife at the birthday party organised in her honour.

Someone from the audience screamed ''What God has joined together." While the actor replied almost immediately ''Let no man put asunder.''

It would be recalled that Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin Moghalu had celebrated the mother of four on their respective IG pages.

"Happy birthday to my wife, my CEO Extraordinaire, QUEEN MAY YUL-EDOCHIE @mayyuledochie I wish you many more beautiful and successful years. May God continue to guide you, protect you and bless you beyond your imagination. Love you forever," Yul wrote.

For Judy, she wished the birthday celebrant God's love and protection.

"Happy beautiful birthday Queen mayyuledochie. I pray for God’s love and protection. Wishing you everything good in life. Enjoy your day," she wrote.

Edochie has come under severe backlash on social media since he got married to a second wife.

In May, a few days after Edochie revealed that he had gotten married to a new wife, May expressed her displeasure over his move.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and second wife Judy Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]
Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and second wife Judy Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu] Pulse Nigeria

"My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people," she wrote on IG at that time.

On Wednesday, April 27, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

The movie star's first wife later released a statement where she revealed that she went through depression after he took another wife.

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]
May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu] Pulse Nigeria

"Some people are saying May is using this to cash out. I don't wish this against my enemy. Depression is real. And there are different stages of depression. For me rather than dwell in depression, I decided to pick the pieces of the beautiful world I had, a very beautiful world that I had," she said.

May has never hidden her disapproval over the decision of her husband to take a new wife.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'Let no man put asunder' - Yul Edochie says as he parties with 1st wife on her birthday

'Let no man put asunder' - Yul Edochie says as he parties with 1st wife on her birthday

Idowest features Peruzzi, LA.X, and Seyi Vibez in new EP 'Chico Amante'

Idowest features Peruzzi, LA.X, and Seyi Vibez in new EP 'Chico Amante'

Portable teases catchy cover of Asake's hit single 'Organise'

Portable teases catchy cover of Asake's hit single 'Organise'

Young Soul drops beautiful video for 'Summer Time'

Young Soul drops beautiful video for 'Summer Time'

Fans react as Asake teases new song 10 days after dropping debut album

Fans react as Asake teases new song 10 days after dropping debut album

BBNaija 7: Allysyn, Dotun have been evicted

BBNaija 7: Allysyn, Dotun have been evicted

Throwback: Remembering Kunle Afolayan's October 1

Throwback: Remembering Kunle Afolayan's October 1

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 9)

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Reality TV stars Liquorose and Emmanuel [Instagram/Liquorose] [Instagram/EmmanuelUmohJr]

BBNaija's Liquorose walks out of talent show after comedian mocked her failed relationship with Emmanuel

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar and popular pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar] [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman]

'I dated him because he said he was separated' - Halima Abubakar opens up on relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman

Ese Walter [Premium Times]

'My mother said I was a seductress' - Ese Walter reflects on life after revealing alleged affair with Biodun Fatoyinbo

Diamond The Body

Diamond The Body; shock as the rapper reveals she has slept with over 2000 people (WATCH)