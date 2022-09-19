'Let no man put asunder' - Yul Edochie says as he parties with 1st wife on her birthday

In a video that has since gone viral, the movie star was spotted embracing his wife at the birthday party organised in her honour.

Someone from the audience screamed ''What God has joined together." While the actor replied almost immediately ''Let no man put asunder.''

It would be recalled that Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin Moghalu had celebrated the mother of four on their respective IG pages.

"Happy birthday to my wife, my CEO Extraordinaire, QUEEN MAY YUL-EDOCHIE @mayyuledochie I wish you many more beautiful and successful years. May God continue to guide you, protect you and bless you beyond your imagination. Love you forever," Yul wrote.

For Judy, she wished the birthday celebrant God's love and protection.

"Happy beautiful birthday Queen mayyuledochie. I pray for God’s love and protection. Wishing you everything good in life. Enjoy your day," she wrote.

Edochie has come under severe backlash on social media since he got married to a second wife.

In May, a few days after Edochie revealed that he had gotten married to a new wife, May expressed her displeasure over his move.

"My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people," she wrote on IG at that time.

On Wednesday, April 27, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

The movie star's first wife later released a statement where she revealed that she went through depression after he took another wife.

"Some people are saying May is using this to cash out. I don't wish this against my enemy. Depression is real. And there are different stages of depression. For me rather than dwell in depression, I decided to pick the pieces of the beautiful world I had, a very beautiful world that I had," she said.