Yul Edochie's 1st wife May recounts how she fell into depression after he married 2nd wife

Odion Okonofua
May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

The mother of four made this known while recording a video for her fans on social media.

"Some people are saying May is using this to cash out. I don't wish this against my enemy. Depression is real. And there are different stages of depression. For me rather than dwell in depression, I decided to pick the pieces of the beautiful world I had, a very beautiful world that I had," she said.

Yul Edochie and his wife May [AKPraise] Pulse Nigeria

"An amazing family that suddenly shattered and I decided to pick up the pieces and try to move on rather than dwell in depression. It has not been easy. I'm glad that I look happy and appear strong."

"I'm glad that I have been able to go out there and do stuff. It is because of the love and support from my family and you guys. The love has been massive. These are the things that have kept me going."

May has never hidden her disapproval over the decision of her husband to take a new wife.

In May, a few days after Edochie revealed that he had gotten married to a new wife, May expressed her displeasure over his move.

Yul Edochie flanked by his wife May and their three children [Instagram/YulEdochie] Pulse Nigeria

"My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people," she wrote on IG at that time

On Wednesday, April 27, the actor unveiled his new family on social media.

Yul and May have been married for sixteen years with four children.

