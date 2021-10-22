In a video that has since gone viral, Chidera apologised to the Okojies over allegations she made against them.

"The event of the past few hours has been very traumatising for me. I just came on here to apologise to Mrs Mercy Johnson Okojie. I was misinformed and I didn't have first-hand information on everything," she said.

"I believed what I saw over what must have transpired there. So I based my judgment based on that and I am very sorry for whatever issues I may have caused her family and whatever trauma I must have caused them throughout the whole of today. I really hope she finds it in her heart to forgive me."

She also revealed that she has been receiving death threats since she went public with her now false allegations.

Pulse Ghana

She appealed to everyone to take it easy on her because of her mental health.

Chidera's post came hours after she dragged the movie star and her family on social media.

According to Chidera, Purity has always been a thorn in the flesh of the school's authority.