Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff

Okojie had called out a teacher at her daughter's school for bullying her.

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, October 22, 2021, Chidera gave a different version of what transpired at the school.

According to Chidera, Purity has always been a thorn in the flesh of the school's authority.

She alleged that Mercy "instigates" her daughter to "fight and cause havoc in her new school" and that when the teacher cautioned her for it, Mercy came to fight the teacher.

Chidera also alleged that Purity was sent away from her former school because of her character and that of her mother.

Okojie, however, denied that claim insisting that she changed her children's school because of the distance.

According to Chidera, after Purity was punished for fighting another pupil, her mother stormed the school and attacked the headteacher.

She reportedly called her husband, Prince Okojie who allegedly showed up with thugs and manhandled the headteacher of the school.