RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Chidera says Mercy Johnson Okojie's children are ill mannered.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie are expecting their fourth child. [Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie]
Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie are expecting their fourth child. [Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie]

An Instagram user, Nancy Chidera has called out movie star, Mercy Johnson Okojie over the incident that happened at her daughter, Purity's school.

Recommended articles

Okojie had called out a teacher at her daughter's school for bullying her.

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, October 22, 2021, Chidera gave a different version of what transpired at the school.

Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff
Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff Pulse Nigeria
Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff
Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff Pulse Nigeria

According to Chidera, Purity has always been a thorn in the flesh of the school's authority.

She alleged that Mercy "instigates" her daughter to "fight and cause havoc in her new school" and that when the teacher cautioned her for it, Mercy came to fight the teacher.

Chidera also alleged that Purity was sent away from her former school because of her character and that of her mother.

Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff
Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff Pulse Nigeria

Okojie, however, denied that claim insisting that she changed her children's school because of the distance.

According to Chidera, after Purity was punished for fighting another pupil, her mother stormed the school and attacked the headteacher.

She reportedly called her husband, Prince Okojie who allegedly showed up with thugs and manhandled the headteacher of the school.

The movie star had earlier refuted Chidera's claims, insisting that she never showed up at the school with thugs.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Loose Kaynon returns with 'Survivor's Remorse EP'

Loose Kaynon returns with 'Survivor's Remorse EP'

Kahren releases debut EP, 'I Think I Know Her'

Kahren releases debut EP, 'I Think I Know Her'

LadiPoe features Fireboy DML on new single, 'Running'

LadiPoe features Fireboy DML on new single, 'Running'

Watch the official trailer for Biodun Stephen's 'Progressive Tailors Club'

Watch the official trailer for Biodun Stephen's 'Progressive Tailors Club'

Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match'

Sess features Teni on new single, 'To Match'

Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff

Woman calls out Mercy Johnson over incident at child's school, says she brought thugs to intimidate staff

Larry Gaaga features Flavour Pete Edochie, Theresa Onuorah and Phyno on new video for, 'Egedege'

Larry Gaaga features Flavour Pete Edochie, Theresa Onuorah and Phyno on new video for, 'Egedege'

Joeboy releases new video for, 'Sip [Alcohol]'

Joeboy releases new video for, 'Sip [Alcohol]'

Papa Benji season 2 finale is here! [Teaser]

Papa Benji season 2 finale is here! [Teaser]

Trending

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Prince Kpokpogri, Janemena and Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Kpokpogri] [Instagram/Janemena] [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Funny Face leaves suicidal note for his children as Qwik Loan asks him to pay loan (SCREENSHOT)

Funny Face

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene holds birthday party for house help