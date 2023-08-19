Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away

According to reports from a close associate of the singer, his mother, Jane Dolapo, passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 18, 2023.

The Nigerian music scene has been thrown into a state of anguish, as celebrities and fervent devotees of Wizkid send their condolences and goodwill to the singer over the loss.

His mother is seen as highly pivotal to Wizkid's success as a global superstar. She was even often seen supporting her son's music career by attending his concerts on occasions. The singer himself described her as a massive support in his song Joy.

The notable lyrics say, "When I was a little boy mama told me, 'My boy chase your dreams and keep believing, and the sky will be your beginning."

His mother was seen as an amazing woman by those who met her. Just last year, on August 26, fellow Afrobeats megastar Davido ran into her at an airport where he posed for a picture with her. He described her as an amazing first-class citizen when he posted the picture on his Twitter account.

In his tweet, he admonished her saying, "Such an amazing Woman … God bless you ma. D way I was carrying mommy’s bags today at the airport .. dem know say nah First class citizen."

The nature and cause of her death is currently unknown, the singer has not released any statement regarding her passing.