ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

It is a sad, sad day.

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has tragically lost his mother [Cable NG]
Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has tragically lost his mother [Cable NG]

Recommended articles

According to reports from a close associate of the singer, his mother, Jane Dolapo, passed away in the early hours of Friday, August 18, 2023.

The Nigerian music scene has been thrown into a state of anguish, as celebrities and fervent devotees of Wizkid send their condolences and goodwill to the singer over the loss.

Wizkid and his parents.
Wizkid and his parents. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

His mother is seen as highly pivotal to Wizkid's success as a global superstar. She was even often seen supporting her son's music career by attending his concerts on occasions. The singer himself described her as a massive support in his song Joy.

The notable lyrics say, "When I was a little boy mama told me, 'My boy chase your dreams and keep believing, and the sky will be your beginning."

His mother was seen as an amazing woman by those who met her. Just last year, on August 26, fellow Afrobeats megastar Davido ran into her at an airport where he posed for a picture with her. He described her as an amazing first-class citizen when he posted the picture on his Twitter account.

In his tweet, he admonished her saying, "Such an amazing Woman … God bless you ma. D way I was carrying mommy’s bags today at the airport .. dem know say nah First class citizen."

ADVERTISEMENT

The nature and cause of her death is currently unknown, the singer has not released any statement regarding her passing.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the singer and his family. May she rest in perfect peace?

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away

Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away

COSON holds night of tributes for veteran artiste Chris Mba

COSON holds night of tributes for veteran artiste Chris Mba

Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mary Njoku and husband celebrate 11th wedding anniversary

Mary Njoku and husband celebrate 11th wedding anniversary

Nollywood actor Nkem Owo loses 24-year-old daughter to illness

Nollywood actor Nkem Owo loses 24-year-old daughter to illness

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez, Kida Kudz feature on PaBrymo's 'City Boy' EP

ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez, Kida Kudz feature on PaBrymo's 'City Boy' EP

Chinedu Ikedieze considered killing himself at age 9 over stunted growth

Chinedu Ikedieze considered killing himself at age 9 over stunted growth

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian singer Sina Rambo's wife Heidi is done this time [Instagram/SinaRambo]

I refuse to be silent - Sina Rambo's estranged wife Heidi airs dirty laundry

From left: Beyoncé, Dwayne Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nicki Minaj

Top 15 most followed celebs on Instagram globally

Portable denies ever having a relationship with Queen Dami, wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo [Platinum]

Portable addresses rumours about his relationship with late Alaafin of Oyo's wife

Genevieve Nnaji is having a splash in Italy with her friends.[Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Genevieve Nnaji is having the time of her life in Italy with her friends